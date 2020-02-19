Minneapolis advanced detection deployment to increase vulnerable road user safety

Minneapolis increasing safety for vulnerable road users with deployment of advanced video detection technology at intersections throughout the City.

Announced yesterday (18 February) applied informatics firm, Iteris, will supply its Next systems on major corridors in the area, following a successful trial during Super Bowl 52 that saw more than one million visitors descend on the Minnesotan conurbation.

Having set the Minneapolis 2040 plan which aims to improve multimodal mobility in the city, deploying Iteris’ technology is a step towards achieving that goal.

The sensors in the system feature advanced detection algorithms for spotting, as well as differentiating between, both pedestrians and cyclists in addition to vehicles. The smart technology will allow the city’s traffic engineers to better monitor intersection activity, including initiating improved signal timing and deploy emergency service vehicles more effectively.

“We are pleased to be able to work alongside the City of Minneapolis to support its initiative to make the city more bicycle, pedestrian and transit friendly,” said Todd Kreter, senior vice president and general manager, Roadway Sensors at Iteris. “Minneapolis is one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country and initiatives like the Minneapolis 2040 plan, which also complement its Vision Zero and smart city efforts, directly align with Iteris’ goals for safer and more efficient mobility.”

The announcement of this deployment follows newslast year that Iteris’ Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform was selected to support the state’s Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

