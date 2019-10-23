First-of-its-kind pedestrian and cycle counter to be launched at Highways UK

UK-based transportation technology developer Clearview Intelligence is preparing to showcase its new first-of-its-kind pedestrian and cycle counter at the Highways UK show, which is taking place on November 6-7 at the NEC in Birmingham.

The event aims to bring together local authority, urban roads and the Strategic Road Network (SRN) sectors into one place and Clearview has opted to showcase its new innovation there. As well as demonstrating the latest Clearview route safety and network management range of solutions, the company will have its new pedestrian and cycle counter live and in action on the stand. Using the company’s experience and expertise in vehicle detection systems, the new solution is the first time a lidar sensor can detect both pedestrian and cyclists in one unit.

Developed to provide authorities with clear intelligence on patterns of travel demand all year round, the new solar-powered pedestrian and cyclist counter is unique in the market. Featuring lidar sensor technology and intelligent algorithms, this enables it to determine direction of travel as well as producing highly accurate pedestrian and cyclist counts from up to 23 feet (7m) away. Designed to sit in a small and unobtrusive cabinet at the side of pavements and cycleways, the system is currently in beta testing at several sites across the UK. At the show, Clearview will be looking for expressions of interest from other interested parties that may be interested in joining the beta test program.

“Cyclist and pedestrian numbers are growing significantly, and authorities need to understand the demand on their networks,” said Clearview’s strategy and marketing director, Wayne Stant. “This feeds into active travel strategies to ensure that footpaths, cycle ways and roads offer sufficient capacity and safety features, as well as being a major contributor towards lowering air pollution and improving public health in our towns and cities.”

Clearview has recently received industry recognition of its solutions in the form of wins at both the annual Highways Awards and ITS-UK Awards.

The company were partners with Amey and Transport Scotland in winning the Road Safety Scheme of the Year at this year’s Highways Awards. The Borders General Hospital scheme made junction improvements and added the ability for emergency teams to prioritize ambulances through a new traffic signal set up, enabling paramedics to cut response times emergency calls.

Clearview also won ITS-UK’s Innovative Use of Technology Award for creativity and outward thinking for its pioneering use of crowdsourced data fed into the company’s Insight software platform to create easy to use live journey time monitoring for all types of road operators. The judges recognized that the system was a step-change from traditional monitoring methods as it is set up in minutes from a computer, eliminates risks to roadworkers, offers increased flexibility, and provides greater coverage for the money.

Clearview’s director of solutions Andy Salotti said “This is a great validation of all the hard work we put into creating new ways of helping road operators manage both safety and journeys on their routes. We enjoy working with our partners to add innovation into solutions to problems encountered on the UK’s road network.”