Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»AUDIO: Caltrans director Toks Omishakin on preserving active transport shifts prompted by Covid

AUDIO: Caltrans director Toks Omishakin on preserving active transport shifts prompted by Covid

0
By on Audio, Covid-19, Multimodal Systems and Ridesharing, Vulnerable Road Users

In the new ETAP Podcast from AASHTO, host Bernie Wagenblast, talks to Toks Omishakin (pictured), who has been director of Caltrans for just over a year, about the challenges around promoting active transport – walking and bicycling – and improving safety for vulnerable road users. In this clip he focuses particularly on the effect Covid has had on California’s active transport planning and explains why the onus is now on preserving modal shifts into the future. You can find out more about Omishakin’s active transport plans by listening to the full interview.

Share.

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world as well as chairmen and CEOs of multinational transportation technology corporations. Tom's early career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts

Comments are closed.