AUDIO: Caltrans director Toks Omishakin on preserving active transport shifts prompted by Covid

In the new ETAP Podcast from AASHTO, host Bernie Wagenblast, talks to Toks Omishakin (pictured), who has been director of Caltrans for just over a year, about the challenges around promoting active transport – walking and bicycling – and improving safety for vulnerable road users. In this clip he focuses particularly on the effect Covid has had on California’s active transport planning and explains why the onus is now on preserving modal shifts into the future. You can find out more about Omishakin’s active transport plans by listening to the full interview.