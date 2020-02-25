Safety increased at trio of Czech tunnels

Safety has been significantly increased in a trio of Czech motorway tunnels with the installation of advanced camera technology.

Traffic surveillance and management control systems supplier, Siqura, delivered its Traffic PTZ and XCU Fusion cameras to the tight deadlines explained in the tendering process.

A rugged, dual-imaging (thermal/optical) camera, the XCU Fusion made from powder-coated stainless steel (316L) and hermetically sealed offers double protection against corrosion from water and dust.

Complimenting this is the Traffic PTZ which is a high-precision, full-featured network PTZ camera for high-definition images. Equipped with a 30x optical zoom combined with dual LED illuminators and image stabilisation, the camera is equally capable of working day and night.

The bespoke technology is now installed in 380m long Valik tunnel on the D5 motorway, the Klimkovice tunnel on the D1 and the Husovice tunnel that has existed since 1998 in the city of Brno on the I/42 road.

Zara van Vliet, international sales manager at Siqura B.V., was responsible for implementing the project.

She said, “We were able to deliver the cameras and associated software and equipment within the requested limited deadline. After completion of the technical phase in September 2019, an extensive trial period was initiated which has now also been completed.”

The commissioning agency which awarded the tender as part of a major improvement project of the Valík, Klimkovice and Husovice motorway tunnels had communicated tight deadlines and strict no-delay policies to prospective suppliers. Despite the limited time frame, Siqura has delivered all three projects on time & supported its partner throughout the initial ordering, logistics & installation process, providing continuous commercial & technical assistance.

Follow us on twitter @TrafficTechMag