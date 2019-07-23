Trafficware launches next-generation traffic controller software at ITE Annual Meeting

Texas-based transportation equipment manufacturer Trafficware has introduced its latest and most advanced traffic controller software at the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) Annual Meeting, which is taking place in Austin, Texas, this week (July 21-23).

Now part of the Cubic Corporation’s Transportation Systems (CTS) business division, Trafficware will be rolling out its new SCOUT traffic controller software in response to communities’ demand for more smart intersection technology, functionality and ease of use. The company notes that while motorists rarely think about the complex systems that run a traffic signal, the controller unit contains the intelligence to enable operation of adaptive traffic control (ATC) systems, vehicle detection, pedestrian cross walks, emergency vehicle preemption (EVP), coordination with transit signal priority (TSP) systems, future connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) technology deployments, and ultimately mobility through any urban corridor.

Building on the company’s highly acclaimed Version 76 (V76) controller software, the new SCOUT controller software provides significant enhancements to address the increasing complexity of current and future signalized intersections. The controller database has been expanded to support additional phases, overlaps, rings, channels, detectors and logic statements providing traffic engineers flexibility and options to enhance intersection features. Built upon the Linux OS platform, SCOUT has been developed to be perfectly matched for the latest advanced transportation controller or ATC class traffic controllers including, NEMA (National Electrical Manufacturers Association), 2070 (1B8, 1E and 1C) and 340 ITS (NTCIP) compatibility.

The controller firmware also addresses the requirements for Trafficware’s SynchroGreen adaptive traffic signal control, CAV applications and Measures of Effectiveness (MOEs). All of the company’s controller firmware modules, such as Light Rail Transit (LRT), Transit Signal Priority (TSP), Connected Vehicle (CV) and SynchroGreen Adaptive, are pre-installed in the firmware and only require a software key to enable the features. The new SCOUT software is already available now on Trafficware’s Commander ATC Controllers, 2070-1C and 980-ATC Controllers.

The SCOUT software’s main features include:

Vehicle phases – 32;

Pedestrian phases – 32;

Rings – 8, with 32 phases-per-ring;

Overlaps – 32;

Vehicle detector input – 128;

Pedestrian detector inputs – 32;

Speed detector inputs – 16;

Output channels – 32;

Logic processor – 100 statements;

Preemption – 12 high priority, 4 low priority and 4 special intervals;

Coordination plans – 48 patterns using up to 48 cycles and offsets, up to 32 splits with cycle lengths up to 999 seconds;

Peer-to-peer programming support of up to 16 Ethernet connected controllers, which provides a way to have one controller’s inputs or outputs drive another controller’s inputs or outputs;

Cabinet device interface – TS1, TS2, ATC, BIU, MMU, ITS, SIU, CMU and AMU.

“With infrastructure being converted into smart cities, we’ve doubled our team dedicated to helping agencies accelerate their efforts,” explained Jeff Cornelius, product development director for Trafficware at Cubic Transportation Systems. “Our goal is to make game-changing advancements that define us as the leader and fuel Cubic’s NextCity vision.”