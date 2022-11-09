TAPCO selects LYT’s emergency response technologies

LYT and Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO) have agreed that TAPCO will integrate LYT solutions into public transportation agencies across the USA.

TAPCO is using LYT.emergency next-generation emergency vehicle preemption (EVP) and LYT.transit next-generation transit signal priority (TSP) to move emergency and transit vehicles through congested intersections faster, more safely and intelligently.

“Together LYT and TAPCO are empowering cities everywhere to evolve into smart cities through more intelligent transit and emergency response technologies to better serve drivers, public transportation riders, and emergency responders to get to their destinations faster an.d more safely,” says Timothy Menard, founder and CEO of LYT.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing LYT’s next-generation smart emergency and transit technology solutions to increase the safety of our communities and help alleviate congestion in heavy traffic zones,” says TAPCO managing director Eric Stangel.

LYT’s EVP and TSP solutions produce a consistent and reliable green light for every transit or emergency vehicle more affordably than other products on the market. These solutions harness the power of a single edge device installed in traffic management centers that enable transit vehicles to speak directly to networked traffic signals in cities through the LYT cloud platform.