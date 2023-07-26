Q-Free expands nationwide traffic monitoring in the UK

Q-Free, a global provider of mobility solutions for smart city infrastructure, has announced the initial deployment of its Kinetic Counts software in the UK, with Worcestershire leading deployments among five local authorities with 62 sites.

According to Q-Free, Counts will provide actionable insights on volume, road use, and safety data to detect traffic trends, influence funding and policies, and identify the need for road repair or expansion.

Kinetic Counts gives agencies the information needed to develop plans that keep road users, including cyclists and pedestrians, safe, the company noted. Furthermore, pollution can be monitored and reduced through policy, and municipalities can ensure that communities aren’t underserved or lack access to safe transportation.

Kinetic Counts produces accurate centralized reporting and analytics on vehicle, cycle, and pedestrian use for city planners, transport officials, and traffic enforcement. Using various hardware sensors, Counts can also classify vehicles by weight, number of axles, vehicle type, and other defining factors. Such WIM data can be used for enforcement against overweight vehicles.

Seamless integration with the agency’s existing Q-Free HI-TRAC data collection sites provides an end-to-end solution that simplifies deployment.

Part of Q-Free’s holistic Kinetic Mobility platform, Kinetic Counts integrates seamlessly into existing systems yet remains powerful enough to build a traffic monitoring system around it, the company noted.

“Kinetic Counts can collect data from any hardware source with third-party integration,” said Thomas Greene, Q-Free UK sales manager. “It’s easy to add to existing systems, and agencies don’t have to start from scratch. In addition, it complements Q-Free’s hardware so that we can offer a holistic, end-to-end solution to reduce costs, streamline operations, and deliver a future-proof product that can grow with the needs of our clients.”

With Kinetic Counts, one platform can run an entire traffic monitoring network for ease of use, and the system supports alerts and reports for errant data, like flagging an overweight vehicle for inspection or enforcement.