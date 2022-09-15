PTV Group to present next-generation traffic management at ITS World Congress

PTV Group, a leading producer of mobility software, will present ground-breaking solutions for real-time traffic management and smart use of data, at the upcoming ITS World Congress 2022 in Los Angeles.

Between September 18-22, PTV Group will present its technology for cities and traffic planners. This technology supports better mobility through real-time data analysis, visualization, modeling, and simulation.

At booth 1539, PTV Group invites visitors to discover how next-generation traffic management in cities improves road safety, air quality, and sustainability. Future-oriented cities like Vienna, Rome and Taichung already rely on PTV’s real-time technology, which combines innovative machine learning and dynamic traffic modelling. Thanks to this combination, operators manage the entire traffic network and make accurate traffic forecasts up to 60 minutes in advance.

PTV’s booth is located directly opposite the booth of its partner Econolite (#1439). PTV and Econolite joined forces in March 2022 under the umbrella of a new formed holding. At the congress, visitors can now profit from the numerous synergies between the two companies in terms of smart and sustainable mobility solutions. Together, PTV and Econolite will also host a happy hour on Wednesday, September 21 at 4:30pm.

Additionally, PTV Group will be present at the ITS World Congress conference. Christian U Haas, CEO of PTV Group, will speak at the MOD/MaaS Global Forum on “Advancing Inclusive, Safe, and Sustainable Mobility in 2022” (September 18, 1-4pm). He will explore the current state of mobility on demand and mobility as a service in the global transportation ecosystem.

Meanwhile, PTV experts will present real-time traffic management within the session “How Technology Impacts Transportation” (September 21, from 8:00am). Chiara Cianella will speak about the “Quantification of the Impact of Big Events on Traffic with PTV Optima”; Lorenzo Meschini will present a methodology to handle actuated signal plans within macroscopic dynamic traffic simulation.

Additionally, PTV will offer visitors free in-booth sessions and presentations. For example, on real-time traffic management (September 21, 11:00am); and on the #transmove project in Hamburg, where PTV develops an AI-based traffic forecasting tool (September 19 and 20, both at 1:30pm).