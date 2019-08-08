Here partners with Citi Logik to help UK cities analyze urban movement

Global provider of location data and platform services Here Technologies has formed a partnership with UK-based mobility analytics company Citi Logik to integrate its real-time traffic and speed data into the CitiAnalytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

As smart cities develop and grow, the need to monitor, analyze and manage urban movement becomes more important to better understand the interactions between people, transport and the built environment. Citi Logik’s CitiAnalytics platform is a web-based, real-time city analysis tool that enables cities to better understand congestion, traffic counts, people movement and pollution. The tool is derived and based on underlying Internet of Things (IoT) data sources, including mobile phone data, now complemented by the comprehensive GPS data from Here. By combining various data sources, the tool helps cities manage their environments dynamically without relying on traditional hardware-based infrastructure. CitiAnalytics is currently only available in the UK and is targeted at all cities and local authorities in the country, but Citi Logik has plans in place to launch the technology internationally in the near future.

The CitiAnalytics platform’s modules include:

Roads Real-Time, which provides breakdown of journey time RAG (Red-Amber-Green) status across key corridors in real-time. It shows real-time traffic counts for all corridors and alerts for changes in RAG status for corridors or Points of Interest (POI);

Roads Historic offers an archive of journey time and traffic count information;

OD Analyser shows the start and end locations of trips for any point, available by mode of travel and purpose of trip;

Route Analyser has a routing archive for each area to understand how people actually travel from A to B and what movements use key road corridors;

Population Density offers real-time dynamic population counts, showing the number of people in a city for any given time;

Pollution Watch shows emissions data in real-time.

The two products from Here that will be integrated with the CitiAnalytics platform are:

Real-Time Traffic, which aggregates and analyzes data from a sophisticated mix of sources, including high-quality, rich vehicle sensor data from a range of automotive OEMs, resulting in best-in-class accuracy in the depiction of real-world traffic conditions;

Speed Data, which delivers vehicle speed information from the comprehensive database of trillions of GPS probe data points that Here has built over time. It covers three years of historic data for better traffic analytics.

“We are excited about the opportunities that the partnership with Here Technologies will offer,” said John Rands, CTO at Citi Logik. “We believe that the combination of speed data from Here and our experience with other IoT sources will provide cities across the world with a powerful, cost-effective means of understanding their cities and improving outcomes for citizens and businesses.”

Dieter Lange, Here’s director of sales for the EMEA region, commented, “Increasing levels of urbanization create the need for cities to better predict, manage and plan future urban movement. Accurate real-time traffic and historical speed data play an important role for this. We’re happy to collaborate with Citi Logik, because they understand the value that data from different, complementary sources and its analytics can provide cities to improve urban planning, relieve congestion and curb pollution for better quality of life.”