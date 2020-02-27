Virginia drivers get new smartphone-based tolling app

Following the success of its LinktGo application in Australia, toll roads operator Transurban has launched GoToll, a new mobile tolling app on its routes in the state of Virginia, USA.

Designed for drivers that do not already have an E-ZPass transponder account, but want the control of managing toll road usage without a commitment, the GoToll app offers a transparent and real-time method to pay for tolls with a smartphone. The GoToll product and service is available in Virginia by way of a partnership between Transurban Mobile LLC and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Transurban was aware that expanding convenient ways to pay for tolls is important for its customers, especially in the Greater Washington Area; the second most congested region in the USA. The company learned through research with its government partners in Virginia that 80% of drivers are interested in having a mobile app to pay for tolls, and 65% are more likely to increase toll road use if they could pay using a mobile app.

GoToll uses the smartphone’s GPS in addition to the vehicle’s license plate information, to give drivers the freedom to pay for tolls in real-time. With GoToll, customers have complete flexibility and only pay when they take a trip, with no pre-loading money into an account required. Drivers simply use the toll road then wait for a notification with details following their trip. In addition to offering a convenient way to pay for tolls, customers can also easily track and manage toll road spending and plan travel before hitting the road with trip-planning tools and real-time toll prices. GoToll works on 12 toll roads in Virginia and has its sights on expanding to cities and states across the USA.

GoToll was developed by Bluedot, which created Transurban’s Australian LinktGo service, and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Austin. Powered by Bluedot’s precise location technology, GoToll can understand travel direction as well as differentiate between regular lanes from HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle) lanes, providing pinpoint accuracy and end-to-end security to support frictionless payments. Users of the app simply enter their car’s license plate and a credit card into the app. The GoToll app does the rest. Tolls are paid automatically as drivers pass toll locations at highway speeds, and they can easily keep track of all their toll payments within the app. Bluedot also ensures personal information is not tracked, shared, or sold by automatically anonymising all personally identifiable information.

“GoToll gives drivers another option for easily paying for tolls with convenience and ease,” said Elisa Bell, director of mobile products at Transurban. “Bluedot’s technology enabled us to develop the platform quickly with no hardware required. The technology is also very smart and accurate, even at high vehicle speeds, and we can assure our users that their private information will be protected.”

Bluedot’s co-founder and CEO, Emil Davityan, explained, “Consumers are more mobile than ever and expect choice, convenience, and responsiveness to their needs while they travel. GoToll delivers this powerful combination and, by using our technology, will enhance the journey of millions of drivers. This new era of mobility as a service (MaaS) unlocks valuable experiences for people on-the-go. The GoToll app is leading this digital transformation where transport and customer experience intersect.”

