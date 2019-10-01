OmniAir certification for Kapsch V2X RSUs

Austrian end-to-end intelligent transportation systems (ITS) provider Kapsch TrafficCom has received certification for compliance and conformance for its RIS-9160 and RIS-9260 roadside units (RSU) from the OmniAir Consortium.

An association focused on improving processes and products for tolling and connected vehicles (CV), the OmniAir Consortium provides industry certification that confirms the Kapsch RSUs meet operational standards set by the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) and the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), and specifications by the US Department of Transportation (USDOT). The RSUs were independently tested for Wireless Access in Vehicular Environments (WAVE) and USDOT RSU specification compliance by European vehicle inspection company Dekra at its authorized test laboratory in Malaga, Spain.

Each of the Kapsch units enable vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication when implemented with corresponding in-vehicle OBUs (on-board units). The dual-band RIS-9260 unit was certified for the DSRC (Dedicated Short-Range Communications) radio setting, but also has the option for users to choose operation between DSRC and Cellular V2X (C-V2X) communication methods, ultimately providing customers with the ability to use these RSUs to communicate with certified OBUs from other vendors. As well as its ITS and tolling systems, Kapsch also develops and supplies proven connected vehicle solutions that have been implemented in various projects around Europe, the USA, and Australia. Kapsch was publicly recognized as a certified supplier at the OmniAir European Plugfest in Malaga yesterday (September 30).

“The OmniAir certification of our roadside units will enable us to deploy these RSUs in additional pilot and commercial projects, and will facilitate our engagement with other CV partners,” said Chris Murray, president of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. “As connected vehicle applications become progressively part of the urban landscape, our comprehensive suite of connected mobility products and services will enable us to have a primary role in these developments.”

OmniAir has also announced that Sporton International Inc. has joined the Consortium. Headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan, Sporton is one of the most recognized wireless test laboratories in Asia, with seven test laboratories in Taiwan, as well as additional locations in China (Kunshan & Shenzhen), Korea, and the USA (Milpitas, California). Established in 1986, the company is a designated testing lab for regulatory bodies such as BSMI, NCC, TAF

An ISO 17025 Accredited Test Laboratory, Sporton is the largest test lab specializing in EMC/Safety tests. Certified by PTCRB, GCF, and CTIA, the company has been deeply involved in the development of radio conformance tests for LTE-V2X connected vehicles. Sporton is the 10th test laboratory to join OmniAir, and the first in Taiwan. The company will help the Consortium’s growing activity in Asia by extending its certification programs for CVs to meet the needs of the global market.

“We are pleased to have a one of the most recognized wireless test laboratories in Asia as the newest OmniAir Member,” said Jason Conley, executive director of OmniAir.” “With deep experience in cellular testing, Sporton Lab will help us to advance the development of our certification program for Connected Vehicles, regardless of the underlying radio technology.”