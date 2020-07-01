Ohio Turnpike modernises tolling lanes with Conduent technology

Conduent Transportation has been selected by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to modernize and maintain the Ohio Turnpike’s toll collection system along the 241-mile interstate.

Conduent will upgrade equipment on a combined 216 lanes, to include self-service and toll collector-operated toll plazas at on- and off-ramps as well as open-road, automated tolling points designed for E-ZPass transactions.

The company will also implement state-of-the-art, multimode automated toll payment machines, which accept coins, cash and credit/debit cards and are equipped to enable contactless payments in the future using smartphones and digital wallets.

The contract begins this summer and will extend until 2034 if all options are exercised. All of the new equipment is expected to be installed by early 2023. Once implemented, Conduent’s solutions will support improved throughput and operational efficiencies for vehicles, which will lead to greater ease of travel for drivers.

The Ohio Turnpike, one of the longest running toll roads in the United States, spans the northern part of the state, connecting the Indiana and Pennsylvania borders and serving approximately 53 million vehicles a year.

The turnpike operates a closed ticketed system, in which drivers pay tolls based on the vehicle’s classification and distance travelled. Conduent’s multimode machines will provide tolling customers both “upper” and “lower” payment control panels for both passenger car and commercial vehicles with easy-to-follow instructions.

The open-road tolling solution will incorporate LiDAR scanners with proven performance and accuracy. The company will also implement its patented ALPR technology to account for vehicles using E-ZPass lanes without a transponder.

“As a leader in the tolling industry for more than 25 years, Conduent is proud to partner with the commission to deliver advanced technology and modern solutions for Ohio motorists,” says Mark Brewer, president, global public sector solutions, Conduent. “Our toll collection system is secure and innovative. We look forward to meeting and exceeding the needs of the state and travellers for many years to come.”