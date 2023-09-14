Kapsch TrafficCom to participate in the 50th ASECAP event in Istanbul

Kapsch TrafficCom has announced its role as the Advisory Industry Partner and Bronze Sponsor at the European Association of Operators of Toll Road Infrastructures’ (ASECAP) 50th Study & Information Days event, set to be held in Istanbul from September 18-20.

Organized by ASECAP, the event, which will be held at the Fairmont Quasar Hotel, will concentrate on the key theme of ensuring sustainable financing for inclusive and net-zero mobility solutions for all citizens.

The gathering will see figures from European Union institutions, ASECAP members, and various other participants converging to discuss pivotal subjects, including network efficiency and innovation.

Together, they will explore preparations for credible decarbonization to meet the objectives of the EU Green Deal, the reinforced smart mobility strategy through the EU Climate Law, Fit for 55 in 2030, and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Kapsch TrafficCom’s experts – Richard Lax, senior expert on EU affairs; Christoph Demuth, EMENA solution sales consultant, and Lubor Lancos, solution consultant – are set to be significant contributors to the program.

Demuth will elaborate on the digital transformation of transport infrastructure, emphasizing how digitization and connected cooperative mobility services can bring about sustainable, intelligent, and congestion-free mobility. Meanwhile, Lancos will highlight the six foundational pillars for a successful road user charging (RUC) system, based on the proof of concept in Norway. Finally, Lax will provide an update on taxonomy and the efforts of Kapsch TrafficCom to develop solutions that help reduce emissions, including more sustainable hardware like the Green Gantry or the TÜV-certified On-Board Units.