Kapsch TrafficCom receives full system acceptance for express lanes tolling system in US

Drivers on busy routes in California and the Greater Los Angeles area in the US are experiencing an improved drive and reduced congestion thanks to new barrier-free express lanes installed by transportation solutions provider Kapsch TrafficCom.

The state-of-the-art all-electronic-tolling (AET) express lanes system has been installed on Interstate 15 (I-15), which connects the US-Canadian border with Las Vegas and Southern California, and State Route 91 (SR-91), which runs through several regions of the Greater Los Angeles area.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) contracted with Kapsch to provide the end-to-end solution. “Our solution has helped RCTC to reduce congestion on the corridor, and to improve end-user experiences based on consistent and highly responsive services,” said JB Kendrick, president at Kapsch TrafficCom US.

“Other key benefits are the ability to incentivize ride sharing to further reduce traffic while collecting revenue to meet the financial obligations of the I-15 Express Lane project,” Kendrick added.

After the completion of several project milestones, including the opening of the 15 Express Lanes and the customer service center in 2021, the final project acceptance has been received, certifying that Kapsch TrafficCom was able to meet all performance and contractual requirements for the project and continue the five-year partnership to operate and maintain the RCTC Express Lanes system.

The two tolled express lanes incorporate eight toll points on the I-15 Express Lanes and four on the SR-91 Express Lanes in Riverside County. Kapsch TrafficCom also delivered 15 variable message signs (on the roadside), 27 CCTV cameras for enforcement, and 39 microwave vehicle detectors.

The solution includes the 15 Express Lanes back-office system, dynamic pricing, image review, a customer contact center, and collections enforcement. Kapsch also provides the operations and maintenance functions for the express lanes and staffs and operates the traffic operations center and customer service center.

