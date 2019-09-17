Electronic toll collection system rollout by CCRMA

A-to-Be USA, a subsidiary of Portuguese road operator Brisa, has been awarded a five-year toll collection system contract by the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority (CCRMA) in southern Texas.

CCRMA was created in 2004 by the Texas Transportation Commission to promote and improve regional mobility between Cameron County in south Texas and Mexico. To accommodate a growing population that is expected to reach seven million by 2040, CCRMA is tasked with developing over US$2bn in transportation infrastructure, including those that facilitate trade across the US-Mexico border. Working closely with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), CCRMA projects are designed to promote economic growth and improve quality of life and transportation safety in the region.

As part of the growth of transportation options in the region, A-to-Be has been selected to collaborate with CCRMA to design, implement, maintain and operate an Electric Toll Collection (ETC) system on Cameron County’s international bridges, which include the Gateway International Toll Bridge, Free Trade Bridge at Los Indios, and the Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates, as well as the toll systems for five Cameron County Parks, which include Isla Blanca, Andy Bowie, EK Atwood located on South Padre Island, near the new Space X Launching facility.

The projects will be executed in two phases. The first phase requires A-to-Be to work closely with CCRMA to design, develop, install, test, train, integrate, and implement secure, accurate roadway equipment that is interoperable with CCRMA’s central back office toll processing system. Phase two provides warranty and maintenance services for all the hardware and software delivered under the procurement. The agreement is the latest in a growing trend in the USA for public-private partnerships (P3) to deliver innovative transportation financing solutions.

Formerly Brisa Innovations, A-to-Be is responsible for developing and delivering solutions to mobility service operators internationally. For over 40 years, the company has provided leading tolling, traffic management, smart city, and revenue assurance solutions across Europe and the USA. The company currently processes over 1 billion tolling transactions and 25 million multi-service mobility transactions annually, managing more than 7 million customer accounts.

The Texas tolling deployment will be added to A-to-Be’s rapidly growing portfolio of operations in the USA, which already includes Illinois (Tollway), Colorado (Northwest Parkway), Virginia Pocahontas Parkway), South Carolina (Southern Connector) and California. The company has also supplied its MoveBeyond back-office platform for Washington State’s road usage charge (RUC) pilot program. A-to-Be has been leading innovation in the USA market for Mobility-as-a-Service projects, with vendor-independent systems that can be diversified to provide payment options for parking garages, public transport, fuel stations, and other value-added services.

“We are honored and excited to collaborate with CCRMA to deliver motorists an easy-to-use, reliable user fee collection system,” said Jason Wall, A-to-Be’s CEO for the USA. “Our solutions are proven to generate additional revenue dollars for continued investment in transportation infrastructure.”