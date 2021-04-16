Egis to maintain Uganda’s first toll road

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has appointed Egis to take charge of the operation and maintenance of the greenfield section of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, which links the capital to its international airport – the nation’s first toll road

The 2×2 lane expressway has a total length of 26.2 km includes three toll plazas at each entrance and 17 toll lanes. Egis will be in charge of installation of the street lighting, supply of toll and traffic equipment, operation, maintenance and toll collection on behalf of UNRA for a duration of five years, with a possible extension of two years. The tariff policy remains the responsibility of the Ugandan government.

Security and safety issues will be major challenges for Egis. Thanks to the installation of additional safety equipment and lighting along this expressway, Egis will provide a high level of services to motorists which will benefit from optimal driving conditions Neighboring communities will also profit from increased safety and economic activity brought about by this project.

With this first contract won by the group in this country, and in line with its Impact the Future strategic plan, Egis aims to make this project a real showcase for its operation and maintenance activities in the region. The group is fully committed to the development of strategic infrastructure for the people of Uganda, thus opening up promising prospects in the country. The operating company will employ approximately 130 people, either directly or through subcontracting to local companies.