A-to-Be secures toll collection system contract in Illinois

A-to-Be USA has won a contract to provide a new bridge toll collection system for Houbolt Road Extension JV LLC (HRE-JV) in Joliet, Illinois.

Houbolt Road Extension is a privately owned and operated tolled 1.5-mile roadway/bridge project.

A-to-Be will provide LinkBeyond ORT (Open Road Tolling), a full toll collection system comprised of the Toll Zone Controller (TZC) subsystem and a cloud-based, multipurpose Toll Facility Host (TFH). The A-to-Be solution includes A-to-Be Reporting; A-to-Be DVAS, a digital video audit system; and A-to-Be MOMS, a maintenance online management system.

A-To-Be and HRE-JV began the design and implementation of the system in January 2022 and A-to-Be will provide warranty and maintenance support for 10 years following system acceptance.

Once completed, Houbolt Road Extension will serve CenterPoint Intermodal Center, the largest inland port in North America. A-to-Be says one-third of all US freight is generated by, attracted to or passes through the project’s area. Houbolt Road Extension will alleviate associated truck traffic and congestion while supporting the region’s growing logistics industry.

HRE-JV is a joint venture composed of United Bridge Partners and CenterPoint Properties, formed to finance, build and operate the Houbolt Road Extension.

