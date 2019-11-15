Telent gets three-year contract renewal for London’s traffic CCTV network

UK-based transportation technology and network services company, Telent Technology Services Ltd, has extended its CCTV maintenance contract with Transport for London (TfL) for an additional three-years.

Under the agreement, which Telent has held since April 2015, it will continue to provide maintenance services for more than 800 street-based CCTV cameras and associated Operator Interfaces in TfL’s control centre, offices and on London’s streets. The company will also restore, upgrade and install CCTV equipment across each of the 33 London Boroughs on TfL’s road network, acting as the ‘eyes on the street’ for the agency. The contract extension will provide a highly scalable solution that will maintain the current high operational performance and will reduce staff time for planning and inspection of the CCTV equipment. Telent was initially awarded the contract following a competitive process, where it provided the best value offering, taking over from the long-serving incumbent that had been in place for over 10 years.

Telent demonstrated a collaborative and flexible approach towards TfL’s asset management in the bid, which has continued into the day-to-day collaborative relationships the company has built with TfL’s team. Telent’s portfolio covers both overground and underground networks, with an extensive background in the design, equipment qualification and deployment of technologies to operate within a variety of specialised applications. With a successful track record for more than 13 years, it has maintained positive performance levels while ensuring minimal disruption to services across London. The contract extension builds on Telent’s recent work in mission-critical environments, with other customers including Network Rail, Highways England’s National Roads Telecommunications Service, University of Exeter, and the nuclear power plant Hinkley Point C.

“Based on our exemplary performance and collaborative approach, TfL is consistently operating above target and we are absolutely delighted to have renewed the partnership until 2022,” said Adam Scriven, account director for London Surface Communications at Telent. “As we continue to provide high-performance, ultra-reliable and extremely efficient services for TfL, it’s critical that we are able to do so cost-effectively and our proven experience in asset management and extending the life of current equipment is what makes us a long-term partner of choice for TfL.”