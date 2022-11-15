Škoda launches new parking service in Europe

A new parking service from Škoda – Pay to Park – is making parking easier in several European countries. Škoda customers can use the MyŠkoda app or their car’s infotainment system to display parking options, view the fees and pay conveniently.

After a pilot phase in Switzerland, the service is now also available in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany and Norway. This will soon expand to a further eight countries – France, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden – before Škoda rolls out the service in other European markets in 2023.

Customers can use the service via the MySkoda App on their smartphone or the current Amundsen and Columbus infotainment systems. The in-car app is now available for the Fabia, Kamiq, Scala, Octavia, Karoq, Suoerb and Kodiaq.

To use Pay to Park, customers must have an active Škoda Connect account and have remote vehicle access enabled. Once the payment data is collected in the MyŠkoda app and the service is activated, it can also be accessed instantly via the infotainment system, and Škoda drivers can see which parking spaces they can pay for online. When they reach a parking location, the driver can select the parking time and extend it using the app if necessary. Payment is made online after the parking session has ended.