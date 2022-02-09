Parkopedia and Passport to expand parking payment services in North America

Parkopedia, a provider of parking data in the US, has teamed up with Passport to enable drivers to make on-demand parking payments via their vehicle’s infotainment screen in more than 5,000 locations in 800 towns across North America.

Passport’s digital platform for managing transportation and software payments is currently used by cities, agencies, and universities, including in Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. The platform enables clients to manage their parking rates and rules in a single system of record and gain insights from their payment data to manage on-street activity more efficiently.

Passport’s payment API will integrate into Parkopedia’s integrated in-car payment platform, which allows drivers to pay for both on and off-street parking, as well EV charging, tolls and ‘pay-at-the-pump’ fueling, via the vehicle’s infotainment screen.

According to Parkopedia, the platform solves the time-consuming and expensive task of aggregating many service suppliers and payment providers for automakers, uniting them into a single integrated solution. Its unique Single Sign-On feature removes the need for drivers to register for multiple accounts, enabling a complete and seamless user experience for drivers.

Anthony Michael Ibrahim, director of business development and partnerships in North America, Parkopedia, said, “We are delighted to partner with Passport, increasing our payment platform’s parking coverage across North America. As providers of cutting-edge driver convenience technology, Passport and Parkopedia are working together to provide positive user experiences for all involved in the mobility industry, including automakers, drivers, municipalities and facilities owners.”

Henry Bowe, director of product partnerships at Passport, added, “Our partnership with Parkopedia will allow drivers to benefit from convenient parking payment technology via their in-car infotainment screens. By delivering a seamless parking experience for drivers, we provide our clients with the tools needed to continually update and improve the parking payment process within their cities and facilities.”

Parkopedia was recently named the leading parking data provider in the US, according to a Ground Truth Testing study carried out by established independent automotive analysts, Strategy Analytics in December 2021. The study compared static parking data between three of the leading parking data providers in North America. To view the full report, please visit: business.parkopedia.com/strategy-analytics.