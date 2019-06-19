Parking Sense to deploy app-based intelligent parking system in California

San Francisco-based Parking Sense has been selected to deploy its suite of intelligent parking solutions across nine locations and over 3,000 parking spaces in Anaheim, California, as part of its ambition of being the first true ‘smart city’.

The initial locations selected for use of Parking Sense’s technology represent Phase One of a five-year contract with the City of Anaheim that will expand to include a wider service area within the city as the contract progresses. Use of the Parking Sense technology will allow drivers to easily locate and pay for available parking, and reduce the time it takes to find a vacant space by 50%. Based on Bluetooth and infrared sensor technology that is 99.9% accurate, the company’s app-based parking system guides drivers to available parking spaces and allows for digital payment, creating a seamless parking experience.

The system also reduces related vehicle emissions by 50% while decreasing the wear and tear on parking infrastructure and ventilation systems, with associated cost savings. Due to its open API, the flexibility of Parking Sense’s technology will allow the City of Anaheim to work with neighboring partners, such as Disney and major sports teams, to make it easy for drivers to locate and pay for parking.

Parking Sense offers a cost-effective, comprehensive, easy to install suite of intelligent hardware and software products to provide an integrated Parking as a Service (PaaS) platform to support the evolution and disruption of traditional parking and transportation models. The company’s integrated system has three core components:

EasyGuide Parking Guidance – Low-energy infrared sensors detect occupancy and connect with LED lights that are installed in every bay, indicating if the space is available, occupied or reserved. Signage at the entrance also shows where the available stalls are;

EasyGuide Parking Guidance – Low-energy infrared sensors detect occupancy and connect with LED lights that are installed in every bay, indicating if the space is available, occupied or reserved. Signage at the entrance also shows where the available stalls are; ParkUp Mobile App – Parking Sense’s smartphone app links with Bluetooth beacons in every bay and opens an alert on the users’ device that indicates all charges and/or time restrictions. The app takes payment, provides a map of all spaces available, leads customers to their vehicle, and allows them to add longer parking time or pre-reserve a space;

Asset and Data Management – The company offers real-time and historical accurate data management that continuously tracks all vehicles coming in and out of a parking facility. This shows how the facility is operating and creates better insight on how to utilize each space, enabling flexible and dynamic pricing by time of day, and day of the week or other options.

“We realized that real-time parking data and wayfinding are critical components to reach efficiencies in utilization of our available parking supply,” said John Woodhead, the City of Anaheim’s community and economic development director. “We proactively sought technologies and solutions to assist with achieving our vision. We are excited to partner with Parking Sense to install a critical piece of our Smart Center City strategy that will provide residents, employees and visitors real-time access to parking information.”

Jake Bezzant, CEO of Parking Sense, commented, “In their effort to become a ‘smart city,’ Anaheim is demonstrating they are on the leading edge by implementing technology that will reduce related traffic and transportation problems.”