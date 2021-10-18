London borough improves parking options with Flowbird technology

The London borough of Haringey has announced it has completed the installation of 101 upgraded on-street contactless pay and display (P&D) machines using Flowbird technology to improve payment options across the borough.

The main driver for this upgrade was to offer greater choice of payment methods to customers, especially those who do not carry a mobile phone or are less able, or willing, to use apps to make payments. The Flowbird solutions are intended to improve access to parking facilities and improve customer service across Haringey, rather than generate direct cost savings and efficiencies.

The new terminals will increase access to parking facilities in popular locations – boosting payment options for motorists using stop-and-shop parking facilities to support local shops and businesses across the borough.

“We are committed to making Haringey accessible to all, and our new parking payment terminals allow us to be more inclusive by offering options for everyone,” says Councillor Seema Chandwani, cabinet member for customer service, welfare and the public realm at Haringey Council. Our residents and visitors now have a range of options available to them when using our stop and shop parking facilities, including cash, contactless, telephone and app options.”

Following these upgrades, the council will work with Flowbird over a three-year contract period to extend contactless payments for parking services if demand dictates further extension of the scheme. The council also plans to consult residents on introducing CO2 emissions-based charging in short term parking facilities in Haringey. If this goes ahead, it could be facilitated through Flowbird’s terminals.

“Flowbird solutions offer local authorities a range of parking payment options that suit all residents and visitors, all of whom have different needs and preferences when it comes to parking and paying for it, and those needs evolve at different speeds,” says Danny Hassett, Flowbird’s managing director of Smart City UK. We’re confident that all of those parking in Haringey will find our technology easy to use and trouble-free.”