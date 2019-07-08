Bosch expands its Secure Truck Parking platform in partnership with Kuehne + Nagel

In a further move to help combat the shortage in truck parking capacity across Europe, German automotive technology company Bosch has expanded the international network covered by its space-booking platform with the addition of two areas in Belgium and Luxembourg.

According to a current EU study, Europe has a shortage of 400,000 secure truck parking spaces. Often, truckers have to drive past several parking lots to find parking space or are forced to park in an unsafe manner next to the highway. As a consequence, accidents happen, cargo gets stolen, and drivers suffer from fatigue because they do not get a good night’s sleep. The financial loss due to freight theft alone is estimated at EUR8.2bn (US$9.2bn) across Europe, with 75% of thefts taking place in unsecured parking lots. As a result, more than 70% of European freight carriers would welcome the option of pre-booking secure truck parking spaces.

Bosch’s Service Solutions division is adding two additional locations to its Secure Truck Parking digital booking platform for truck parking spaces. The expansion has been made possible by Bosch’s cooperation with the international logistics company Kuehne + Nagel, which is bringing two new sites in Belgium and Luxembourg to the platform’s European network. The Bosch Secure Truck Parking platform allows parking spaces at truck stops, on company premises and in transport company marshalling areas, to be booked online or using an integrated smartphone app. This makes it easy for truckers to plan routes and rest periods, while parking fees can be paid online. The platform also provides information on the safety and comfort facilities available at the parking lot and records free spaces in real-time.

The addition of truck parking facilities at Geel in Belgium and Contern in Luxembourg brings two more sites in key transit countries that provide vital links for the flow of goods between Eastern and Western Europe. Both sites are conveniently located close to the highway and in future will offer 40 extra parking spaces and maximum security, as they are fenced, video-monitored and have a 24-hour security service. Unregistered or unknown trucks will not be allowed onto the site. There are sanitary facilities with showers, as well as a restaurant for drivers in the immediate vicinity.

“We are pleased to have attracted global logistics specialists Kuehne + Nagel as a partner,” commented, Dr Jan-Philipp Weers, head of Bosch Secure Truck Parking. “This collaboration is another step in combating the shortage of truck parking capacity and the associated risks on Europe’s roads.”

Uwe Hött, regional overland manager at Kuehne + Nagel, said, “Bosch Secure Truck Parking is a sensible and forward-looking solution in which we are happy to participate. It combines a digital platform with a sharing concept. This benefits everyone: trucks can park safely and less driving about in search of parking contributes to greater safety and cuts CO2 emissions on our roads.”