Telensa system connecting sensors through smart streetlight infrastructure

UK-based developer of smart streetlighting and Internet of Things (IoT) data collection systems Telensa has launched Urban IQ; a future-proof, open solution designed to connect multiple sensors using smart streetlight infrastructure and visualize the data collected.

The evolution of smart city sensing is at an early stage, and most cities cannot predict the mix of sensors and networks needed to support future projects. Telensa’s new Urban IQ system uses the streetlight pole’s perfect position to host multiple sensors, connected using the best-fit lighting and cellular networks. The company has created Urban IQ to enable cities to deploy sensors today and to support any future smart city strategy. Various sensor types that have already been deployed include: air quality, environmental, waste, drainage, road quality, and gunshot detection. The Urban IQ products have been running in pilots for the past 12 months in both the USA and UK and are now commercially available. Leading partners that have already connected devices through Urban IQ include: CA Traffic, Vaisala, Aeroqual, Libelium, Farsite Communications, Intouch, Gill, and Eagl.

The Urban IQ’s system’s flexibility is achieved through the three main elements:

Sensor Hub – a multi-purpose device that provides power and connectivity for multiple sensors on any streetlight pole or arm. It enables sensors to be mounted anywhere on the light pole and requires no adaptation to the luminaire itself, preserving its long-term reliability. Sensor Hub also provides local wireless connectivity for sensors near the pole such as those in waste bins or drains. It connects sensors to the cloud through a combination of the dedicated lighting network and cellular options, such as NB-IoT;

Dashboard – built on Microsoft Power BI, an industry-leading data analytics and visualization solution supported by systems integrators across the world. Power BI provides the modular flexibility to customize and integrate sensor data into other systems, providing real-time insights from sensor data across a city;

Sensors from third party vendors – Telensa has worked with a group of leading sensor solution providers to prove the Urban IQ solution. The solution is designed to work with any mix of sensors that cities may prefer to use over time.

Based in Cambridge in the UK, with regional operations in the USA and Australia, Telensa makes wireless smart city applications, helping urban authorities around the world save energy, work smarter, and deliver more joined-up services for their citizens. The company’s PLANet is the world’s most deployed smart streetlight solution, with a footprint of 1.7 million lights installed in 400+ cities. Telensa is currently working with Microsoft, Samsung and Qualcomm technologies in the Urban Data Project, which aims to help cities build future-proof operations driven by data intelligence, trust and transparency.

“We have been working with cities for over a decade to make their streetlights smart, and with the introduction of Urban IQ we are providing a cost-effective way to use their smart lighting infrastructure to add multiple smart city sensors,” said Will Gibson, Telensa’s founder and chief commercial officer.” We are excited to be working with cities to provide the flexibility needed to achieve their smart city ambitions.”