Portland, Maine switches to Dhyan StreetMan to manage smart streetlights

Dhyan Networks and Technologies has announced that the City of Portland, Maine has successfully migrated to StreetMan, Dhyan’s cloud-based state-of-the-art central management system (CMS) to manage their smart streetlights.

A cloud-based SaaS product, StreetMan is technology-agnostic and vendor-neutral, with built-in support for several industry standard protocols such as TALQ, OSCP, MQTT, HTTP and communication technologies such as Zigbee, LoRa, NB-IoT, Powerline, Cellular, etc. It lets cities and municipalities manage, monitor, and control a variety of smart street assets such as streetlights, cameras, access points, charging stations, billboards, and IoT sensors.

StreetMan’s advanced features have allowed the City to optimize the distribution of controllers between gateways resulting in a more reliable RF network and the ability to isolate faulty controllers from those with communication issues.

“Dhyan successfully migrated LumInsight, our Echelon Cloud CMS, to their StreetMan CMS without any data loss or disruption. They were able to accomplish this fully remotely, from thousands of miles away, without a single onsite visit,” says Jon Jennings, city manager, Portland. “This partnership helps us further achieve our sustainability goals while also reducing costs and achieving efficiencies. Our team members can now diagnose problems from their desktops and can share that information with our technicians so they are fully prepared to make the necessary repairs in the field.”

“Streetlights are one of the largest expenses for any city,” says Prakash Ramadass, VP for smart cities at Dhyan “Converting streetlights from older technology to LED can save a good deal of money, but by adding smart controllers and a sophisticated central management system such as StreetMan, the savings can be increased even further by giving the city the ability to dim the streetlights on demand and by enabling them to do proactive maintenance.”

The Dhyan family of central management software for the IoT market consists of StreetMan for managing smart streetlights, LightMan for managing smart area lights such as in campuses, buildings, and warehouses, and CitiMan for managing smart city IoT assets.