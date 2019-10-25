LED partnership to deliver smart city solutions through connected street lighting

Two of the world’s leading developers of LED streetlighting technologies and systems have formed an alliance to offer mass-scale connected capabilities to utility companies, cities and Departments of Transport (DOTs) globally.

UK-based developer of smart streetlight controls and smart city applications, Telensa, and Eaton Lighting, one of the world’s leading providers of LED lighting solutions, will work together to deliver connected solutions for outdoor LED lighting and related smart city applications. The partnership between the two market leaders is key to expanding the implementation of integrated lighting, control and smart city solutions that are easy to deploy, massively scalable and offer long-term value to utilities, cities and DOTs. Connected street lighting serves as the gateway to a range of smart city applications, from traffic analytics to air quality. Outdoor lighting is one of the largest, most energy intensive elements of city infrastructure, and is rapidly converting to LED technology. Adding wireless controls to LED conversion projects saves money, improves service levels and provides sophisticated lighting adaptation and automation.

Consisting of wireless nodes connecting individual lights using an Ultra-Narrow Band (UNB) network, Telensa’s PLANet system is the world’s most deployed smart streetlight solution, with a footprint of 1.7 million lights installed in 400+ cities worldwide. The company is currently working with Microsoft, Samsung and Qualcomm technologies in the Urban Data Project, which aims to help cities build future-proof operations driven by data intelligence, trust and transparency. Earlier this month, Telensa launched Urban IQ; a future-proof, open solution designed to connect multiple sensors from multiple partners using smart streetlight infrastructure, allowing users to visualize the data collected.

“The outdoor lighting controls market is fragmented, with many vendors having a limited deployment footprint. We know the industry is looking for resilient turnkey solutions that are proven at scale and with the largest city and utility lighting networks, which is why we are excited to join forces with Eaton Lighting as smart LED street lighting enters the mainstream,” said Will Gibson, Telensa’s founder and chief commercial officer. “By combining our companies’ proven leadership in LEDs and smart controls, we will accelerate the path to smart cities driven by streetlight infrastructure.”

Bob Smith, director of connected communities at Eaton Lighting, said, “Cities and utilities are looking for simple, scalable solutions for smart LED street lighting that can grow into a full smart city infrastructure. Streetlights are an ideal location to deploy connected technology solutions, and we look forward to continuing to work with Telensa to make the vision of the smart city a reality.”