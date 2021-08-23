EROAD integrates Seeing Machines’ vision technology to ensure safer roads

It has been announced that that EROAD will integrate Seeing Machines’ Guardian technology into its fleet management software to help combat driver fatigue and make roads safer.

Seeing Machines’ Guardian technology uses face and eye-tracking algorithms to detect fatigue and distraction, enabling proactive intervention before a risky driving incident occurs. According to Seeing Machines’ research, in-cab alerts reduce fatigue by upwards of 60%, and 24/7 monitoring centre analysis and intervention decreases the occurrence of fatigue by an additional 30% to achieve a reduction in fatigue-related driving events of more than 90%.

The integration of this technology will provide operators with a single tool for managing video telematics where previously there were two separate managing systems. This makes it easier for fleet managers to prioritize actionable insights from data, as well as developing a greater understanding of the risks associated with their fleet and coach drivers.

“Our mission at EROAD is to help every community enjoy safer, more productive roads,” says Steven Newman, CEO of EROAD. “We’re all about improving fleet safety through better driver behavior and the integration of Seeing Machines’ Guardian technology will help us achieve that. The technology is set to become a vital element in the MyEROAD portal to ensure safer and more sustainable outcomes for fleet operators and drivers.”

“We are very happy to be partnering with EROAD,” says Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines. “Our Guardian technology has seen expanding global penetration into long haul and heavy transport fleets and will be a huge benefit to EROAD users not only in New Zealand, but Australia and America as well. The Seeing Machines purpose is to get everyone home safety so we are closely aligned with EROAD as both companies take pride in helping make roads safer, knowing this integration will help achieve that.

With strategic growth and partnerships like this, EROAD continues to contribute to safer roads through the delivery of products and services to transport operators and drivers throughout Australia and New Zealand.