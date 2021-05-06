AUDIO: Why did US roadway fatalities go up in 2020, despite Covid lockdowns?

In the latest edition of the ITE Talks Transportation podcast, host Bernie Wagenblast talks to Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of the USA’s National Safety Council. He asks her for her insight into the latest roadway fatality statistics, which estimate that over 42,000 people lost their lives on US roads in 2020 – the highest level in 13 years. In the clip below Martin looks at the statistics in detail and proposes possible reasons for the sharp increase in deaths. For more detail on road safety in the post-Covid future and ways in which we can work toward zero fatalities, you can listen to the whole interview and more like at at Transportation Radio.