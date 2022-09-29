EMT Valencia awards contract to Masabi to deliver mobile ticketing and MaaS solution

Masabi, the company bringing fare payments-as-a-service to public transport, has signed a contract with EMT Valencia, the public operator of urban buses for Valencia in Spain, to deliver a next generation fare payment solution across its fleet of more than 500 buses, making public transport in the city easier to access.

The contract builds on the existing long-term relationship between EMT Valencia and Masabi and will allow passengers to pay for public transport in a range of more convenient ways, including the new EMT Valencia app as well as other mobility-as-a-service apps already live in the city. With the EMT Valencia app, passengers will be able to pay for public transport and plan their journey all from within the same application.

The system will be enabled using Masabi’s Justride platform, and passengers will benefit from the installation of new validation devices across EMT Valencia’s bus fleet, enabling faster onboarding with QR codes and providing the foundations for further future innovations including account-based ticketing (ABT) and payments using smartcards or contactless bank cards.

“We’re delighted to see our collaboration with EMT Valencia reach another milestone as we continue to revolutionize public transport across Spain and around the globe,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. “We are excited to be building on our existing mobile ticketing deployment with the city to make taking public transport as simple and quick as possible and to provide a model to other cities in the country.”

Masabi’s cloud-native and shared platform, Justride, is in use with more than 150 transport authorities and operators of all sizes world-wide including Lurraldebus and Bilbobus in Spain. It means that transport authorities and operators that adopt Justride no longer need to purchase their own design-and-build bespoke ticketing systems, which are expensive, slow, and risky to deploy, and do not update regularly with new features and functionality unless significant amounts of money are invested.

Instead, using a fare payments-as-a-service approach, authorities and operators can benefit from the latest innovations delivered quickly and cost-effectively, with regular feature updates everyone benefits from.