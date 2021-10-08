Deakin University choses Ansible Motion for Next Generation Motion Simulator Platform

A new project to develop mobility technologies in Australia will see the formation of a Next Generation Motion Simulator Platform Facility at Deakin University, Victoria. Supported by the Victorian State Government and opening in late 2021, the platform provides advanced, academic-led research and innovation support for both driver-based and driverless (autonomous) mobility technologies.

After a decade of supplying driving simulator technologies to some of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers, this project is the first time Ansible Motion’s driver-in-the-loop simulators have been chosen by a university.

Deakin’s Institute for Intelligent Systems Research and Innovation (IISRI) has a proven track record of developing strategic partnerships (currently over 500) with business, industry and government agencies around the world. By deploying and operating the latest Ansible Motion Delta S3 dynamic driving simulator, Deakin will provide the first dedicated motion simulation research infrastructure for industry and academia in mobility technologies in Australia. The simulator will be ideally suited to vehicle design and testing, driver training, and automotive vehicle research and development, which will ultimately enhance Australia’s sovereign capability in the industry and lead to the creation of new jobs and internship opportunities.

Ansible Motion and Deakin University have also agreed to collaborate on the creation of new IP around future motion technologies. Existing Deakin partners including Ford, the Australian Defence Force and smaller technology providers are expected to use the facilities to expand their own skills in simulation, generate IP and develop next generation prototypes.

“Deakin researchers are excited to have the opportunity to work with experts from Ansible Motion in utilizing the Delta S3 Simulator for research in motion simulation and related areas”, says Professor Saeid Nahavandi, director of IISRI and pro vice-chancellor of Deakin University. “It is envisaged that Deakin and Ansible Motion will spearhead the use of state-of-the-art simulator technologies for advancing the automotive industry and the general mobility sector in Australia through this partnership”.

“The partnership with Deakin University marks not only our first supply to academia for our simulators but also the first in Australia,” says Ansible Motion’s technical director Kia Cammaerts. “This will propel the region’s capabilities in developing future vehicle technologies and we’ll be able to further develop cutting-edge simulation technologies by drawing upon the talent that Deakin attracts.”