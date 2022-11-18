Vianova and Fenix partnership to boost real-time mobility data in the Middle East

Vianova has announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with on-demand transport provider Fenix, to bring mobility leadership to the Middle East. Fenix will use Vianova’s mobile analytics software across five countries, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain, to derive insights into its fleets across the region and improve collaboration with cities.

The Middle East is steadily becoming one of the most exciting markets for new mobility solutions, including micromobility. With over 80% of the population across the region living in urban areas, there is a need to provide environmentally friendly mobility in cities to meet pressing net-zero targets. It was this demand for future mobility solutions that led to the founding of Fenix in 2020, initially as a shared e-scooter operator, which has since expanded into on-demand grocery delivery and ride-hailing services, and now covers the largest fleet of electric vehicles in the region.

With the rise in demand for its micromobility and on-demand services across the board, Fenix was looking for a partner that could provide the data insights and analytics to enable better fleet operations as well as support its expansion strategy and collaboration with cities. As an expert in connected vehicle data, Vianova is providing that solution to Fenix to support its needs and unlock the power of real-time mobility data for people and goods in the Middle East.

Vianova was founded in 2019 by Thibault Castagne, Thibaud Febvre, and Frédéric Robinet to make urban transport safer and more sustainable. The cloud-based mobility analytics platform leverages IoT and data from one million+ connected vehicles every day to provide public and private organizations, including mobility providers, cities and infrastructure managers, to enable them to collaborate and build solutions that turn complex data into intelligence for solving the most pressing mobility challenges.

From providing geo-fencing technology to ensure connected vehicles are parking in the right drop-off zones and enforcing speed limits, to generating insights so operators can capture demand and increase use at the right time, Vianova has become the essential partner to micromobility operators including Voi, Bolt and Beam as well as cities.

The partnership with Fenix is the first for Vianova in the Middle East. Fenix will use the platform to better integrate its micromobility vehicles into cities, identifying opportunities for new micromobility infrastructure, e-scooter parking and geofencing technology to improve safety. Fenix will be able to share this data through Vianova’s Data Exchange with cities across the region to empower collaboration and shape urban planning to transform transport.

“We’re delighted to be launching this strategic partnership with Fenix,” says Thibault Castagne, co-founder and CEO of Vianova. “In a short space of time, Fenix has become the leader in connected and electric vehicle fleets across the Middle East. Together we want to use technology and innovation to make cities safer, greener and more efficient and our big data platform is the best way to achieve that. We look forward to working closely with Jaideep and the Fenix team to enable mobility innovation across the region.”

“We’re building the mobility super app for the Middle East to unleash urban potential and propel communities forward,” says Jaideep Dhanoa, co-founder and CEO of Fenix. “Having the right data and being able to draw insights and analytics to enable us to grow sustainably and work with our partners effectively is key to this. Vianova is the ideal partner to help us support our city partners in their transformation into a multimodal, net zero transportation network that drives improved economic activity, business competitiveness and quality of living. We look forward to using the platform to support our partnerships with cities across the region.”

Main image: Adobe Stock