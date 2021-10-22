TIER Mobility and Gaiyo partnership boosts micromobility in the Netherlands

TIER Mobility has announced that it has partnered with Netherlands’ leading MaaS app, Gaiyo. Arranging a TIER scooter or bike can now easily be done within the Gaiyo mobility app, taking mobility as a service (MaaS) in the country to the next level.

Electric micromobility is ideal for covering the first and last mile, such as the ride from your home to a train station, or from a Park + Ride to your workplace in the city center. The addition of TIER’s e-scooters and e-bikes in Gaiyo makes it very easy to use this type of shared transportation.

Gaiyo’s route planner scans TIER’s available scooters and bikes at the user’s location and incorporates it into various route recommendations. Thanks to this service, it becomes possible to choose different means and combinations of transport, depending on the user’s (mobility) preferences. The entire trip can be planned, booked, and paid for with Gaiyo.

Gaiyo is the first Dutch app that TIER has partnered with. For both parties, this integration is an important step in the full development of MaaS.

“Our mission to Change Mobility for Good is largely about creating strong partnerships to expand everyone’s access to sustainable, easily accessible and multimodal mobility solutions,” says Jesper Vis, general manager Benelux at TIER. “Teaming up with Netherlands’ leading MaaS app Gaiyo will allow us to expand access to our micromobility services in Utrecht and Eindhoven.”

“Our partnership with TIER is a great demonstration of our commitment to being a multimobility platform,” says Lucien Groenhuijzen, CEO of innovactory at Gaiyo. It is our mission to empower smarter mobility decisions and help people to access a large variety of nearby transport options. We are looking forward to bringing even more sustainable micromobility options to cities across the Netherlands. The availability of electric TIER bikes and mopeds in our app shows that consumers need one app to book all their services to move from A to B.”