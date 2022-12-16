Texas bicycle-pedestrian projects awarded US$55 million

The Regional Transportation Council (RTC) has approved US$55 million in federal funding for the construction of 13 active transportation projects in Texas, USA. The projects will be located in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.

A combined US$8 million in local match provided by the entities brings the total investment in the region’s bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure to US$63 million, as part of the 2022 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program Call for Projects.

These funded improvements will connect people who choose active modes of transportation, such as walking and bicycling, to schools and major hubs of employment in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In addition to connecting people to destinations, projects awarded funding by the RTC will improve safety and comfort, reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality. The projects were chosen from among 33 project applications competitively evaluated based on the criteria implementing the goals of the long-range Metropolitan Transportation Plan, including regional connectivity, access to major destinations, equity, safety benefits and project readiness.

Among the 13 projects funded are critical trail bridges for the planned Cotton Belt Trail in Plano (US$14 million) and Addison (US$12 million) being implemented alongside Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line commuter rail line, which will run from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to Plano. Funding for the Rowlett Creek Trail in Allen (US$3 million) and the Iron Horse Trail in Frisco (US$4 million) will fill in critical gaps in the regional trail network in Collin County and connect neighboring cities.

Transportation safety is a major focus for the North Central Texas Council of Governments to significantly reduce traffic-related serious injuries and fatalities throughout the region. Approximately US$3 million in funding was awarded to Safe Routes to School sidewalk projects located in Fort Worth and North Richland Hills. These projects will facilitate safe travel for children accessing schools in disadvantaged communities.

In addition, more than US$3.3 million in federal funds will fill sidewalk gaps surrounding the downtown Garland DART station and will improve safe pedestrian access to the rail station. Funding was also awarded to Fort Worth (US$2 million) to implement safety improvements along Oakland Boulevard / Miller Avenue. This corridor was identified by the City of Fort Worth in a safety plan as having a high number of crashes for bicyclists and pedestrians.