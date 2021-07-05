Partnership expansion will promote multimobility in UK cities

Moovit and Voi have announced a partnership expansion that will provide UK travelers with more convenient first and last mile options. With a shared vision to offer more sustainable forms of travel and break traffic gridlock, Moovit will show users where Voi escooters and e-bikes are available nearby in 16 UK cities, including Northampton, Birmingham, Cambridge, Liverpool, Bristol, Oxford and Southampton.

Since the start of the pandemic, reliance on bikes and e-scooters to get around has greatly increased. Moovit’s 2020 Global Public Transport Report found that, on average, 35% of cyclists and scooter users in the UK prefer to connect their rides with public transport for more efficient first and last segments of a journey. However, as more COVID restrictions are lifted, many commuters are returning to using private cars to connect with main transport hubs or are driving directly to their destination.

The partnership between Moovit and Voi aims to better connect UK citizens with micro-mobility services, decreasing congestion while offering a greener form of transport. Moovit will show its users in real-time where a Voi scooter is available nearby, including how long it will take to walk there.

Moovit users can experience Voi’s offering in the following cities:

Bath

Birmingham

Bristol

Cambridge

Corby

Coventry/University of Warwick

Kettering

Liverpool

Northampton

Oxford

Peterborough

Portsmouth

Rushden & Higham Ferrers

Sandwell

Southampton

Wellingborough.

“Voi has been at the forefront of the successful e-scooter trials launched in July 2020 across the UK,” says Luke Redfern, Moovit’s UK partnerships manager. “As COVID restrictions ease, there is the threat of private car usage returning to our towns and cities, and that’s why we are excited to partner with Voi. Whether it’s for the entire journey or just the last few hundred meters, offering people more sustainable forms of transport that can easily zip them around the city is key to getting more cars off the road.”

“This partnership with Moovit is in line with our vision to create cities made for living, free of pollution and congestion,” adds Jack Samler, general manager at Voi UK and Ireland. “By integrating our e-scooters and e-bikes with the public transport mix offered by Moovit, we can make it more accessible and attractive, encouraging even more people to replace short car journeys. We are seeing a 31% increase in car replacement rates, and we expect this figure to increase over time as micromobility becomes ingrained in the daily habits of the UK population.”

The Moovit app makes it easier to get around cities via public transport and makes additional multimodal services more convenient. By combining information from public transport operators and authorities with live information from the user community, Moovit offers travelers a real-time picture, including the best route for the journey, service alerts, and get off notifications.