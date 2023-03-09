NEW REPORT: Micromobility could boost London economy by £1.1 billion

In London around 2 billion car journeys are made every year – now researchers at Oxford University’s Oxford Strategy Group have demonstrated that if just 20% of these trips were made instead using micromobility solutions, there could be huge benefits to the city economy.

In total the researchers estimated that a £1.1 billion boost could be achieved via: Congestion savings of £672m; time savings equivalent to £22m (based on 4.7 million hours of potential time savings from switching to more efficient travel across the city); and health savings of £371m based on reduced pollution levels.

Looking at just the existing usage of one operator – Dott – which provides shared e-bike and e-scooter services, it was shown that already over £3m is contributed to the UK captial’s economy through direct and similarly calculated indirect gains.

“This new research shows how choosing sustainable transport can benefit the wider economy as well,” says Henri Moissinac, cofounder and CEO, Dott. “To unlock this potential, policy makers should take steps to make it easier for more people to switch to environmentally friendly alternatives.”

The potential economic impact can be gained by encouraging more people to switch to e-scooter and e-bike services. Dott’s experience in major cities across Europe shows that the most successful shared schemes include a consistent experience across the city, high density of parking spots, limited no-go and slow zones and high quality infrastructure such as segregated cycle lanes. The environment and social impact are at the heart of every business decision at Dott.