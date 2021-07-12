Moovit and TIER partnership will boost micromobility in 13 countries

Mobility as a service (MaaS) solutions provider Moovit and shared micromobility provider TIER have joined forces. The new partnership will provide users with offered more convenient first and last mile options. With a shared vision to get more cars off the road, Moovit will show users where nearby TIER scooters are available, in real-time, in 77 cities across 13 countries.

As more COVID restrictions lift, traffic will increase once again in many European countries. Offering more alternative travel options will help riders save time getting to their destination and reduce the need for a private car for first and last-mile journeys. About one out of three TIER riders predominantly uses e-scooters during the week for commuting or running personal appointments and almost half of TIER users take e-scooters as a first-/last- mile solution, combining it with other modalities. However, many people still drive their car to connect with main transport hubs.

Moovit offers its service in more than 1,500 cities across Europe and the Middle East. TIER, will enable Moovit users to embrace multimodality and discover TIER scooters in the Moovit app, as a way to better connect with public transport. Moovit will show its users in real-time where a TIER scooter is available nearby, including how long it will take to walk there, as well as battery range.

“Offering more alternative forms of transport that can easily get people to their destination is a critical component of any mobility as a service platform,” says Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s chief of growth and marketing officer. “That’s why we are excited to partner with TIER and empower riders to more easily combine micromobility with public transport to enjoy the most efficient ways of getting around some of the most congested cities in the world.”

“Our mission to change mobility for good is largely about creating strong partnerships to expand everyone’s access to sustainable, easily accessible and multimodal mobility solutions,” says Tinia Mühlfenzl, director of market development at TIER. “Teaming up with a leading MaaS solutions provider will enable us to expand access to our micromobility services in many cities across Europe and the Middle East.”

Moovit users can experience the TIER offering in the following countries: