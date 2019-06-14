Inrix launches new ‘Path-of-Travel’ analytics and planning tool

One of the leaders in connected car services and transportation analytics, Inrix, has announced the availability of a powerful new solution for understanding the movement of people through the trips that they take.

As urbanization continues around the world, road authorities and city planning agencies are looking to new tools and data to accurately analyze the movement of people in order to make roadway improvements and plan for the infrastructure of tomorrow. Making use of billions of anonymized GPS data points, Inrix’s new Trip Paths system enables analysis of population movement such as vehicle path-of-travel, origin and destination zones, routes during on- and off-peak travel times, corridor usage and more. By delivering data from moving vehicles accurately matched with road segment data, Trip Paths eliminates the need for labor-intensive data gathering and map matching, and costly manual surveys.

Part of Inrix’s Trips analytics portfolio that also includes the Reports and Matrices tools, Trip Paths empowers road authorities and businesses, allowing them to:

Plan smarter urban infrastructure and investments;

Better serve and route commercial freight in and out of cities;

Track trends and corridor usage 24/7;

Easily complete before and after studies for performance measurement;

Study location and population data to select new retail outlets without site visits;

Improve citizen safety and emergency response management.

Trip Paths is currently available in more than 80 countries worldwide, including the USA, Canada, and Western Europe.

“Understanding when and where people travel can help local authorities plan and manage virtually every aspect of mobility with much greater precision,” said Amit Goyal, vice president of analytics at Inrix. “Trip Paths allows for more precise assessment of commuting patterns necessary for departments of transport (DOTs) and city planning agencies to understand the current demand and plan future infrastructure changes.”