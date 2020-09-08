Innovative on-demand rural public transport launched in north of England

An innovative partnership between JustGo North Lincs and ride-sharing platform Liftango looks set to transform public transport for rural communities in East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, UK, delivering convenient, affordable public transport on demand to rural residents.

The new technology gives improved access to public transport by allowing rural residents to book it at a time and place that is most convenient to their own schedule.

JustGo North Lincs is a partnership between East Yorkshire Buses, North Lincolnshire Council and Liftango and forms part of a three-year, £9m commitment by the North Lincolnshire Council.

The newly launched service is based on Innovative transport technology that uses a powerful algorithm to optimise the scheduling and routing of vehicles to passengers and is now available throughout the North Lincolnshire Unitary Authority Area.

Next-generation demand-responsive transport technology is already improving the long-term feasibility of rural transport for fleet operators and transit agencies with an efficient way to service low-density and sparsely populated areas, and will now enable members of rural communities to access on-demand public transport through a smartphone app or call centre, where passengers can make last-minute or advanced bookings.

“This partnership will bring demand-responsive transport tech to rural communities and show that better access to affordable and equitable transport is within reach,” says CEO of Liftango, Kevin Orr. “Using a demand-responsive transport platform to power the scheduling and routing of vehicles means that fleet operators can provide greater coverage, extend service hours and connect more passengers to amenities such as medical appointments, retail locations and employment opportunities.”

By encouraging more shared journeys the system also provides a sustainable mode of transportation and reduces the environmental impacts of individual car use.