Dott launches e-scooter sharing service in Sweden

Micro-mobility provider Dott has announced the introduction of its shared e-scooter services in Stockholm, Sweden.

A fleet of 1,500 e-scooters will be available for Stockholm residents and visitors, allowing users to benefit from an enjoyable travel experience which makes it easy to discover new areas and unlock new experiences.

With large wheels, front, rear and indicator lights, triple breaking and licence plates, Dott’s e-scooters are built with safety in mind. Software controlling the vehicles sets speed limits of 20 kph, as well as incorporating slow and no-zones and e-learning modules available through the Dott app ensure responsible riding.

Competitive pricing will be just 2.5 SEK per minute, with a 10 SEK unlock fee, and great value passes are available by the day (79 SEK) or month (399 SEK) to reduce costs for regular riders.

Cedric Borglund Janson, Dott area manager for Stockholm, says: “Our e-scooters offer the most efficient way to travel across Stockholm without causing congestion or pollution. We are bringing our experience from major European cities to ensure that our service is carefully integrated into the city, offering a reliable service for our riders whilst respecting other road users and pedestrians.”

Dott prioritizes the safety of its riders, other road users and pedestrians, collaborating closely with the cities it operates in to offer a service adapted to the needs of each city. Repairs and maintenance will be handled in-house by specialists at Dott’s warehouses, ensuring safety, reliability and quality. Vehicles are built to last and repaired where necessary, and any parts that cannot be reused are recycled.

The environment and social impact are at the heart of every business decision at Dott. The micro-mobility company is working to reuse, upcycle or recycle 100% of used vehicles and parts, and aims to exceed a five year life-span for its vehicles.

Dott is targeting a 100% electric logistics fleet and renewable energy in all its cities. The service is designed to be as accessible as possible, and Dott works closely with local communities, aiming for equal coverage across the areas it serves and partnering with local organisations to help improve the cities in which it operates.