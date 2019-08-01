Atom releases white label ride sharing platform for deployment anywhere worldwide

Latvian startup Atom, which launched a local e-scooter sharing platform in the country’s capital, Riga, earlier this year has now released a white label solution so that customers can start their own ride sharing business.

Atom says anyone with a fleet and is interested in ride sharing can create their own platform anywhere in the world in 20 days without huge investments in an IT system. At a time when the global scooter and bike sharing market is growing rapidly, the Atom platform is the fastest way to launch a ridesharing business. Individual operators and companies can use Atom software to introduce their service faster and capture a greater market share. The company has already started to work with several clients and is developing personalized ride sharing platforms. The biggest interest is from the Middle East and Europe, where the Atom team is helping to customize the platform in accordance with local regulations.

Atom is fully customized and tested. The system includes a branded mobile app for riders, already operational on Apple and Android operating systems, and a dashboard to manage vehicles, rides, and follow the metrics. The app has built-in ‘get a free ride’ referral program that is optional and can be switched off. Several user registration options are available, with ID card, driver’s license or other documents required upon registration. Likewise, a number of payment options are available including a wallet, pay-per-ride and subscription.

The Atom team supports personnel, shares best practice and constantly upgrades software, allowing customers to get the platform and app up and running in under three weeks. The company will also help to set up the most appropriate payment model for the market, as well as user preferences. Together with the partner, Atom provides customers with the telematic solution that makes it possible to control speed, distance, lights and even turn on/off the engine remotely. The platform owner can see the vehicle’s exact locations and its ride history on the dashboard. There is also an integrated wheel block solution to safeguard against theft or the illegal movement of the vehicle.

“We were the first e-scooter sharing platform launched in Riga in April 2019. Thousands of users tested it and we put a lot of effort into making the platform work perfectly. Later we focused on different features that can be customized according to customer needs, as well as market requirements. Now everyone interested in creating his own ride sharing platform can do it easily in any country of the world,” explained Arturs Burnins, Atom’s CEO. “For example, we are currently working on a project to develop an e-scooter sharing platform where all charging stations are going to be visible. When the e-scooter is taken there and connected to the charger, it is not possible to collect it until its battery has been charged to a particular level. This project is specific because we are also setting up different speed zones within the same city.”