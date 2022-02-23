TIER Mobility becomes official member of the European Commission’s MaaS Expert Group

TIER Mobility, a European micro-mobility operator, has been selected by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport to be one of the high-level experts in the Multimodal Passenger Mobility Forum.

The European Commission launched the forum as a platform for active dialogue and cooperation between Union Member States and relevant public and private stakeholders, active in the field of multimodal digital mobility services.

Among other mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) experts such as MaaS Alliance and POLIS, TIER will help the commission in the preparation of initiatives in the field of digital sustainable multimodal transport with the overall aim to develop the adoption of MaaS as an alternative to urban mobility to reduce citizens’ dependency on private cars and drive the sustainable transition of the mobility sector.

MaaS is understood as a seamless service that provides several different transport modes that users can choose from depending on the current transport needs.

TIER’s mission to change mobility for good is largely about creating strong partnerships to expand everyone’s access to sustainable, easily accessible, and multimodal mobility solutions. Since its foundation in 2018, the Berlin-based company has successfully launched multimodal micro-mobility solutions in more than 180 cities in 19 countries.

However, TIER’s mission is one that no single organization can achieve alone. As a pioneer in the micro-mobility sector, TIER has a proven track record in MaaS solutions due to more than 40 partnerships with local public transport authorities in Europe, such as BVG in Berlin, RATP in Paris, the SBB in Switzerland and FREE NOW as a leading European MaaS provider.

In 2021, more than 800,000 trips with TIER’s light electric vehicles, from e-scooters to e-bikes and e-mopeds, were made via MaaS applications.

“We are delighted to be selected as a trustful micro-mobility partner of the Multimodal Passenger Mobility Forum by the European Commission. At TIER, we strongly believe in the potential of MaaS and we want to be actively part of the conversation shaping the future of mobility with the aim to further reduce urban car reliance and create a more seamlessly connected and sustainable urban mobility network. Already 44% of our users occasionally combine travel with our vehicles with other forms of transport,” said Pauline Aymonier, head of public policy smart and sustainable city at TIER.

She adds: “We have no doubt that setting up the right policy framework will have an important role in supporting the scaling and uptake of MaaS, by removing certain barriers to operations and encouraging citizens to use MaaS.”

As the most integrated European micro-mobility operator in MaaS and member of the forum, TIER will support the development of new legislation to build trust in e-scooters and e-bikes among communities and cities by making micro-mobility solutions a fixed part in MaaS and thus, helping to connect micro-mobility with public transit and other modes of transport.

The Multimodal Passenger Mobility Forum has the aim to drive the process of change across the transport sector to significantly reduce car traffic and support its mission on climate-neutral and smart cities by implementing legislation, policies, projects, and programs. The Forum will develop synergies between the EU, national and regional funding, and financing opportunities in the field of multimodal mobility. The members of the Forum will also share first-hand insights, experiences and best practices across Europe and were selected through an official application from the European Commission, Department for Mobility and Transport.