SkedGo and AI Base Technology partnership will accelerate MaaS in Japan

SkedGo – a global technology provider for mobility as a service (MaaS) – has partnered with Japanese AI Base Technology to accelerate seamless mobility development across Japan.

The new collaboratively built platform ‘Fukurou GO’ will predominantly target municipalities, prefectures and transit agencies in Japan. SkedGo delivers the MaaS front-end and tailored routing technology. AI Base’s provides behavioral analytics, based on machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), enabling deep data analysis.

“Fukurou GO is a new, ground-breaking mobility service platform for Japan, which integrates all available mobility models,” says Korhan Saglam, co-founder & chief executive officer at AI Base Technology. “We are facing major changes in how people travel in Japan, due to urbanization, population growth and decarbonization. With Fukurou GO, we not only offer a public service, but also provide data services to analyze mobility trends. In partnering with SkedGo, we will combine our AI and data analytics technology with the best routing capabilities currently on the market.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to enter the Japanese market together with an experienced and forward-thinking local partner,” says John Nuutinen, CEO of SkedGo. “We hope to create a symbiotic relationship that delivers a superior user experience and value proposition to our prospective Japanese customers. MaaS has the potential to transform how we consume travel and given Japan’s exceptionally well-built public transport system, we think a leading-edge MaaS platform will do extremely well in the country.”