Masabi and Jorudan launch in-app ticketing solution for new Iyotetsu MaaS service

Masabi, the company bringing Fare Payments as a Service (FPaaS) to public transport, and Jorudan, Japan’s leading trip planning service, today announced that they have launched in-app mobile ticketing within Jorudan’s two main MaaS apps for Iyotetsu, the main transit operator in the city of Matsuyama. The launch of this new service – called ‘Iyotetsu MaaS’ – is the latest in a series across Japan, helping place public transport at the centre of the MaaS movement throughout the country.

Passengers are now able to buy a range of network-wide bus and tram passes as well as Limousine Bus tickets to and from Matsuyama Airport. On 1st of October the Iyotesu MaaS service will be further extended with the addition of Limousine Bus tickets to and from the Matsuyama Tourist Port for purchase through the Jorudan Japan Transit Planner and Norikae Annai apps. Available in English and Japanese, the Iyotetsu MaaS service creates a seamless user experience for the passenger and accelerates onboarding for the transport operator.

This launch is the latest in the partnership between Jorudan and Masabi and follows the recent launch in Kagoshima and on the island of Hachijo-jima last month. Jorudan has integrated the Justride mobile ticketing SDK into its market-leading transit planning apps, meaning once an operator signs up to the service tickets can be made available in the application.

“As time goes on, more and more cities are benefiting from our partnership with Jorudan. By joining forces, we are transforming access to public transport in a growing number of cities across Japan, laying the foundations for Mobility-as-a-Service for passengers throughout the country,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi.

“We are witnessing a growing need for cashless payment options from transport operators across the country,” said Toshikazu Sato, CEO of Jorudan. “By working with Masabi, we are able to offer transport operators as well as passengers a safe and easy way to experience ticketing. By reducing contact between drivers and passengers, ticketing in the Japan Transit Planner and the Norikae Annai apps are keeping everyone safer as they travel.”

Jorudan’s Japan Transit Planner and Norikae Annai journey planning apps are available for download from Google Play and the App Store.