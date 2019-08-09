Karhoo and iVcardo partner to support ride-hailing services on a global scale

Mobility services company Karhoo is partnering with leading booking and dispatch platform iVcardo in a move that will provide it with increased infrastructure and access to transport operators beyond those traditional ride-hailing city strongholds.

Forming part of the company’s international expansion plans, the integration with iVcardo’s enablement platform, which facilitates seamless booking, exchange, fulfilment and billing of passenger transport services on a global scale, will also crucially allow Karhoo and its partners to track journeys worldwide. The added security through monitoring journeys will be of particular importance to Karhoo’s corporate and travel partners as their passengers travel into emerging and unfamiliar markets. As such, the partnership will enable Karhoo to onboard local fleets in even the most remote areas of the world onto its platform. This will help Karhoo seamlessly and safely expand its platform supply that currently stands at 1.8 million licensed taxi and private hire vehicle fleets in 1,500 cities across six continents.

Karhoo brings licensed fleets around the world together with global travel operators and local authorities to create smarter mobility solutions. Its platform provides simple integration options (API/SDK/whitelabel) allowing partners to natively offer e-hailing and pre-booking into their applications and online channels. iVcardo is a B2B exchange platform where demand for ground transportation from retailers of transport services is connected with quality-assured transport operators, eliminating operational inefficiencies, friction and cost. iVcardo will initially support Karhoo by connecting the platform with transport operators including taxi, limo, minibus and coach companies across Europe.

“By partnering with iVcardo, we will now have the ability to connect with transport operators anywhere in the world instantly,” noted Karhoo’s co-CEO, Nicolas Andine. “Crucially, we will also have ability to track these rides in real-time no matter where they are. As we scale up globally, these factors are absolutely key to our partners.”

iVcardo’s founder and chairman, Simon Gare, commented, “We believe the dynamic Karhoo model which maximizes the opportunities for drivers and vehicles in a safe and responsible fashion is where the world of mobility is heading. We are very excited to be working alongside them as they embark upon this period of global growth.”