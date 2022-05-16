ITS (UK) responds to consultation on a future MaaS Code of Practice

ITS (UK), the intelligent transport systems industry association, is urging the UK government to ensure guidelines for future Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions have standardised approaches to collaboration and avoid being prescriptive on modes.

Responding to the UK Department for Transport’s consultation on a future MaaS Code of Practice, and after discussions with its members, ITS (UK) says the code must reduce or remove completely any barriers to entry for new participants by standardising the approach to engagement with local authorities and transport operators.

ITS (UK) points out that, for transport operators, data transparency will have to have its limits, so the code must be clear about how competition laws will be applied.

The ITS (UK) response advises that solutions must focus on quality, reliability and accessibility for travellers, and how to support them when things go wrong. It also covers advice about data, multimodal ticketing, accessibility and inclusion, and promotion of sustainable travel options.

ITS (UK) cautions against including any binding requirements for frequency of service, type of vehicle (apart from already legally-required accessible vehicles), fare structures or anything else that can vary between locations. It also says the code should be general to allow new modes to be covered as they are introduced.

“If done right, Mobility as a Service could bring so many efficiencies to the country’s transport network,” says ITS (UK) secretary general Jennie Martin, who collated the response. “Many of our members have been working on the concept for several years and really do have important things to say. By drawing together their responses, we have provided a combined voice that I believe will really carry weight when considered by government.”