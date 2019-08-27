TomTom releases two new APIs for EV app developers

Netherlands-based location technology provider TomTom has launched two new APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) to help developers build new applications for electric mobility and reduce the issues of ‘range anxiety’.

TomTom’s new Long Distance EV Routing API and the EV Charging Stations Availability API are the latest additions to the already extensive range of tools the company offers to developers who build applications for electric vehicle (EV) drivers, enabling a reliable and stress-free driving experience. Earlier this year, TomTom won the Transport-as-a-Service (TaaS) Technology Award 2019 for outstanding EV technology innovation, such as the tools it offers to help develop applications for electric vehicle drivers. For example, with the TomTom Routing API it is easy to calculate the actual reachable range of EVs and to find the most energy efficient route, taking into account vehicle and road network characteristics as well as traffic patterns.

The new Long Distance EV Routing API allows users to route from A to B beyond one charge. The routing algorithm, specifically designed to optimize travel time, calculates the route including stops to charge, displaying an estimated arrival time that also considers the charging time. The second new API, EV Charging Stations Availability API, provides information about the availability of the charging stations per plug type, making sure the driver knows before arrival whether a charging point is available for use or not.

“The future of mobility is connected, shared, automated and definitely electric,” said Anders Truelsen, managing director of TomTom Enterprise. “This electric revolution poses new challenges like range anxiety which require a new generation of location technology. We offer developers the perfect toolkit to create innovative and useful location-based services for electric vehicle drivers that will help lift the practical and psychological barriers to wide-scale EV adoption, helping to work towards a world free of emissions.”