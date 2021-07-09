Norwegian Public Roads Administration selects Neology ALPR solution

Neology has received an expanded, multi-year agreement with Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) for its traffic enforcement solutions. The company’s innovative solutions are driven by the latest in mobile ALPR camera and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to support real-time analytics and decision making.

The ultimate goal for NPRA is to safeguard the national road network and enable border security agencies and their officers to make accurate, informed decisions while keeping travel and trade flowing. Neology’s dual camera system, coupled with advanced AI-powered vehicle recognition technology, enables officers to detect and focus on non-compliant vehicles with enhanced vision system capabilities.

“We are thrilled that NPRA has expanded its partnership with Neology to meet its mobile ALPR requirements,” says Luke Normington, general manager of Neology. “Against a strong set of competitors, our solutions demonstrated both superior value and strong quality, plus our leading AI-based solutions outperformed our competitors in real-world testing during the tender evaluation stage. When demands on transport authorities and law enforcement agencies are increasing, our innovative solutions help create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences that support sustainable growth and help communities thrive.”