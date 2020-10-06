New artificial intelligence from Teledyne enhances vehicle classification

Traffic Technology Today
Teledyne Dalsa has announced the launch of its new Sapera Vision Software Edition 2020-09, which includes Sapera Processing and the new Astrocyte graphical application for artificial intelligence (AI). The software suite offers field-proven image processing and artificial intelligence functions to design, develop and deploy high-performance machine vision applications.

Astrocyte 1.0 is dedicated to training neural networks on 2D images for a wide range of applications, including detection and segmentation of vehicles.

Through its highly flexible graphical user interface, users can train neural networks to perform classification, object detection, segmentation and noise reduction on existing images.

Astrocyte can then export models to Sapera Processing for integration into a final application. Sapera Processing 9.0, the new version of Sapera Processing library, will provide classes for AI inference and enable importing models from Astrocyte for execution into the user application.

“Astrocyte is the perfect tool to bring an AI application to production quickly while preserving data privacy. Customers will be able to import training images, train a neural network and export a model file to their user application in just a few mouse clicks,” says Bruno Ménard, software director for Teledyne Dalsa.

