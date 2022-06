Jenoptik offers extra security reassurance with ISO 27001 certification

Jenoptik Traffic Solutions UK has been awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2013, complementing its existing ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 accreditations, for its ALPR data systems.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks.

To achieve the certification, Jenoptik has proved its information security management system preserves the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information by applying a risk management process. Customers can use this international standard when assessing their ability to meet their own information security requirements, while using Jenoptik’s solutions.

“ISO 27001 is invaluable for the monitoring, review, maintenance and improvement of a company’s information security management system, so gaining certification is important when you are dealing with something as delicate as the data from networks of ANPR cameras,” says Geoff Collins, Jenoptik UK deputy managing director.

