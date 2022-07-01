Thirty new members join ITS America

The Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America) has added 30 new members from across the transportation, technology and mobility sectors, including public and private sector leaders and innovative start-ups.

New members over the last seven months include:

Accenture;

Beep Inc;

CITYWAY USA Inc;

Connecticut Department of Transportation;

Diablo Controls;

EDJX;

GenerationAV, Stantec Consulting Services Inc;

Hayden AI Technologies;

Honda;

Mercer Strategic Alliance Inc;

Milligan Partners LLC;

Mobility Insight USA;

Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI);

New Hampshire Department of Transportation;

New Jersey Department of Transportation;

NoTraffic;

Ohio Department of Transportation;

P3Mobility;

Safe Disinfecting Inc;

SANDAG (San Diego Association of Governments);

SMATS Traffic Solutions;

Stadia Technical Advisors Inc;

ToXcel LLC;

Vueron Technology USA Inc;

Wejo;

Zuul Inc;

New individual members include Sachindra Dahal and Sarah Ziane.

“As our transportation system continues to evolve from one of paved roads and concrete bridges to one that includes sensors, data, software, and algorithms, the future of transportation will be about using technology and innovation to advance mobility that is safer, greener, smarter, and provides more access and opportunity,” says ITS America president and CEO Laura Chace. “We are thrilled to welcome so many new members that are leveraging technology to create better outcomes for everyone.”